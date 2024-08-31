Paralympics: sitting volleyball women's preliminaries Pool A match

Xinhua) 10:51, August 31, 2024

Zhang Lijun (L) and Wang Yanan of China defend during the sitting volleyball women's preliminaries Pool A match between China and the United States at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, Aug. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

Xu Yixiao of China digs the ball during the sitting volleyball women's preliminaries Pool A match between China and the United States at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, Aug. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

Zhang Xufei of China passes the ball during the sitting volleyball women's preliminaries Pool A match between China and the United States at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, Aug. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

Players of China greet spectators before the sitting volleyball women's preliminaries Pool A match between China and the United States at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, Aug. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

Tang Xuemei (2nd L) of China celebrates scoring with teammates during the sitting volleyball women's preliminaries Pool A match between China and the United States at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, Aug. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

Zhang Lijun (R) of China spikes the ball during the sitting volleyball women's preliminaries Pool A match between China and the United States at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, Aug. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

Players of China celebrate after winning the sitting volleyball women's preliminaries Pool A match between China and the United States at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, Aug. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

