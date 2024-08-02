Olympics | China ease past France to reach women's volleyball quarters at Paris 2024

Xinhua) 08:54, August 02, 2024

Team China prepare for the women's volleyball preliminary round pool A match between China and France at Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

PARIS, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese women's volleyball team clinched a quarterfinal spot of 2024 Paris Olympics with an easy 3-0 win over hosts France in their second Group A match here on Thursday.

The 25-18, 25-16, 25-19 victory ensured China's berth in the knockout stage with one group match remaining, joining Brazil, Poland, Italy, and Turkey, who have also secured the quarterfinal spots.

With two consecutive wins and five points, China currently lead Group A, ahead of Serbia and the United States, who each have one win.

In Group B, Brazil and Poland both have secured two wins, while Japan and Kenya remain winless. Group C saw Italy and Turkey also achieve two victories, with the Netherlands and the Dominican Republic yet taking a win.

The situation indicates even if China lost their final group match, their wins and points will still be sufficient to surpass the third-place teams in Groups B and C, guaranteeing their progression, according to the tournament's qualification rules.

In the first set against France, China started strong with a 5-0 run, forcing an early timeout. Despite a brief rally led by Lucille Gicquel's powerful serves, China regained control with improved receiving. The second set followed a similar pattern, with China quickly establishing a lead that France couldn't overcome. Although France managed to tie the score at 12-12 in the third set and momentarily halted China's momentum, the Chinese team swiftly regained dominance to close out the match.

"The French side is not a weak team, they have powerful serves and good block height, but they made too many mistakes," commented China's head coach Cai Bin.

"It will be really hard, like I mentioned, we are in a strong group, it would be really hard to beat another team, but we are here and we are playing against China for the first time, and we are going to play the U.S., so we are taking some experience for the next time," said Lucille Gicquel who got a team high 10 points for France.

Wang Mengjie (R) of China and teammates react during the women's volleyball preliminary round pool A match between China and France at Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Team China sings the Chinese national anthem ahead of the women's volleyball preliminary round pool A match between China and France at Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Li Yingying (R) of China spikes the ball during the women's volleyball preliminary round pool A match between China and France at Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Zijian)

Wang Yuanyuan (L, top) of China spikes the ball during the women's volleyball preliminary round pool A match between China and France at Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Zijian)

Team China pose for a group photo after the women's volleyball preliminary round pool A match between China and France at Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Wang Yuanyuan (L) of China vies with an opponent during the women's volleyball preliminary round pool A match between China and France at Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

