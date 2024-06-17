Women's Volleyball Nations League: China vs. Türkiye

Xinhua) 09:56, June 17, 2024

Yuan Xinyue (1st R) and Diao Linyu (3rd R) of China block the ball during the preliminary match between China and Trkiye at the Women's Volleyball Nations League 2024 Hong Kong in Hong Kong, south China, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Players of China celebrate scoring during the preliminary match between China and Trkiye at the Women's Volleyball Nations League 2024 Hong Kong in Hong Kong, south China, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Gong Xiangyu (1st L) of China competes during the preliminary match between China and Trkiye at the Women's Volleyball Nations League 2024 Hong Kong in Hong Kong, south China, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Wang Mengjie of China saves the ball during the preliminary match between China and Trkiye at the Women's Volleyball Nations League 2024 Hong Kong in Hong Kong, south China, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Wang Yuanyuan (rear) of China smashes the ball during the preliminary match between China and Trkiye at the Women's Volleyball Nations League 2024 Hong Kong in Hong Kong, south China, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Li Yingying (rear) of China smashes the ball during the preliminary match between China and Trkiye at the Women's Volleyball Nations League 2024 Hong Kong in Hong Kong, south China, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Gong Xiangyu (L) of China smashes the ball during the preliminary match between China and Trkiye at the Women's Volleyball Nations League 2024 Hong Kong in Hong Kong, south China, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Fans cheer for team China before the preliminary match between China and Trkiye at the Women's Volleyball Nations League 2024 Hong Kong in Hong Kong, south China, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Cai Bin (1st R) , head coach of China instructs players during the preliminary match between China and Trkiye at the Women's Volleyball Nations League 2024 Hong Kong in Hong Kong, south China, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Players of China line up before the preliminary match between China and Trkiye at the Women's Volleyball Nations League 2024 Hong Kong in Hong Kong, south China, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)