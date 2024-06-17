Women's Volleyball Nations League: China vs. Türkiye
Yuan Xinyue (1st R) and Diao Linyu (3rd R) of China block the ball during the preliminary match between China and Trkiye at the Women's Volleyball Nations League 2024 Hong Kong in Hong Kong, south China, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
Players of China celebrate scoring during the preliminary match between China and Trkiye at the Women's Volleyball Nations League 2024 Hong Kong in Hong Kong, south China, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
Gong Xiangyu (1st L) of China competes during the preliminary match between China and Trkiye at the Women's Volleyball Nations League 2024 Hong Kong in Hong Kong, south China, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
Wang Mengjie of China saves the ball during the preliminary match between China and Trkiye at the Women's Volleyball Nations League 2024 Hong Kong in Hong Kong, south China, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
Wang Yuanyuan (rear) of China smashes the ball during the preliminary match between China and Trkiye at the Women's Volleyball Nations League 2024 Hong Kong in Hong Kong, south China, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
Li Yingying (rear) of China smashes the ball during the preliminary match between China and Trkiye at the Women's Volleyball Nations League 2024 Hong Kong in Hong Kong, south China, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
Gong Xiangyu (L) of China smashes the ball during the preliminary match between China and Trkiye at the Women's Volleyball Nations League 2024 Hong Kong in Hong Kong, south China, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
Fans cheer for team China before the preliminary match between China and Trkiye at the Women's Volleyball Nations League 2024 Hong Kong in Hong Kong, south China, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
Cai Bin (1st R) , head coach of China instructs players during the preliminary match between China and Trkiye at the Women's Volleyball Nations League 2024 Hong Kong in Hong Kong, south China, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
Players of China line up before the preliminary match between China and Trkiye at the Women's Volleyball Nations League 2024 Hong Kong in Hong Kong, south China, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xinhua sports topshot
- China sweeps Bulgaria in Women's Volleyball Nations League
- China beat Netherlands in Women's Volleyball Nations League
- China to host inaugural youth games for football, basketball and volleyball
- New China volleyball coach Heynen vows to improve team
- Belgian Heynen fulfils dream of coaching China men's volleyball team
- Belgian Heynen named head coach of China men's volleyball team
- Coach Cai vows to bring China women's volleyball team to Paris Olympics
- Zhang Changning returns while Zhu Ting still absent from Chinese women's volleyball team roster
- Volleyball gains popularity among farmers, herders in N China's Inner Mongolia
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.