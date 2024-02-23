Coach Cai vows to bring China women's volleyball team to Paris Olympics

BEIJING, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) --Coach Cai Bin vows to help the Chinese women's volleyball team qualify for the Paris Olympic Games as the three-time Olympic champion team trains for the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Nations League (VNL).

During last year's Olympic qualifiers, the Chinese team did not secure an Olympic berth.

To prepare for this year's VNL, Paris 2024, and other international competitions, players called up to China's national volleyball team training camp assembled in Beijing on Monday.

The 2024 VNL, scheduled to commence in May, represents a crucial opportunity for the Chinese team to maintain a high world ranking, which is essential for securing a spot in the Paris Olympic Games.

"We will address our weaknesses and enhance our strengths during training. Building on last year's VNL experience, we will adjust techniques and tactics against different opponents," said Cai.

There was much attention when China's star spiker Zhu Ting, core player of the title-winning Chinese squad for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, was not included in the roster.

"We stay in touch with Zhu Ting. She is currently busy with the Italian League and is not feeling well about her physical condition. We fully respect her choice, and the national team will always welcome her back with open arms," said Cai.

According to the coach, the VNL lineup has not yet been determined, as it will depend on the players' training form and performance in the coming months.

"We are confident and determined to qualify for the Paris Olympics," he added.

