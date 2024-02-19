Zhang Changning returns while Zhu Ting still absent from Chinese women's volleyball team roster

Xinhua) 09:47, February 19, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- The official website of the China Volleyball Association announced on Sunday that Zhang Changning has been named in the latest training camp roster of the Chinese women's volleyball team, while the celebrated star spiker Zhu Ting remains absent.

Rio Olympic champion Zhang Changning, who took an extended hiatus between 2022 and 2023 before making a comeback to domestic league play, will join other prominent players such as Yuan Xinyue, Ding Xia, and Gong Xiangyu.

However, China's star spiker Zhu Ting, who is also the Rio Olympic champion and the core player of the Chinese team's Rio squad, is not included in this edition of the roster.

Zhu was troubled by a wrist injury before the Tokyo Olympics. After a period of rest, she is now playing for the Scandicci Club in Italy.

In May 2023, Zhu Ting disclosed her eagerness to rejoin the Chinese women's volleyball team at the earliest opportunity.

At that time, Cai Bin, the head coach of the Chinese team, affirmed that Zhu Ting would always be welcome back into the national team.

Nevertheless, Zhu Ting recently stated, "There is no decision at the moment," when queried about her potential return to the national team.

The 2024 FIVB Volleyball Nations League, set to commence in May, represents a crucial opportunity for the Chinese team to sustain a high world ranking, which is vital for securing a spot in the Paris Olympic Games.

During last year's Olympic qualifier, the Chinese team did not manage to clinch an Olympic berth.

