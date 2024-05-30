China beat Netherlands in Women's Volleyball Nations League

Xinhua) 11:25, May 30, 2024

MACAO, May 29 (Xinhua) -- China beat the Netherlands in the FIVB Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 3-1 here on Wednesday.

The Netherlands took the first set 25-21 but China clawed back to win the following sets 25-23, 25-23 and 25-21.

China captain Yuan Xinyue said that the team had prepared well for the bout.

"It's our first match on this court and I think we will do better," Yuan added.

Elles Dambrink of the Netherlands scored a game-high 24 points, while Yuan contributed 17 points for China, followed by Wu Mengjie and Wang Yuanyuan with 13 and 12 respectively.

With the win, China gained 4.69 points, narrowing the gap with fifth-placed Italy, who smashed France 3-0 on Wednesday.

