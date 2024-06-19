Men's Volleyball Nations League 2024: Brazil vs. the Netherlands
Yoandy Leal Hidalgo (R) of Brazil spikes the ball during the match between Brazil and the Netherlands at the Men's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2024 in Pasay City, the Philippines, on June 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Ricardo Lucarelli Souza (top R) of Brazil spikes the ball during the match between Brazil and the Netherlands at the Men's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2024 in Pasay City, the Philippines, on June 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Nimir Abdel-Aziz (3rd L) of the Netherlands tries to return the ball during the match between Brazil and the Netherlands at the Men's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2024 in Pasay City, the Philippines, on June 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Players of the Netherlands celebrate after scoring during the match between Brazil and the Netherlands at the Men's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2024 in Pasay City, the Philippines, on June 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Players of Brazil celebrate after scoring during the match between Brazil and the Netherlands at the Men's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2024 in Pasay City, the Philippines, on June 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Yoandy Leal Hidalgo (top) of Brazil spikes the ball during the match between Brazil and the Netherlands at the Men's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2024 in Pasay City, the Philippines, on June 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Gijs Jorna (front) of the Netherlands celebrate after scoring during the match between Brazil and the Netherlands at the Men's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2024 in Pasay City, the Philippines, on June 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Darlan Ferreira Souza (L) of Brazil spikes the ball during the match between Brazil and the Netherlands at the Men's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2024 in Pasay City, the Philippines, on June 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Maarten Van Garderen of the Netherlands (back) spikes the ball during the match between Brazil and the Netherlands at the Men's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2024 in Pasay City, the Philippines, on June 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Darlan Ferreira Souza (L) of Brazil spikes the ball against Gijs Jorna of the Netherlands during the match between Brazil and the Netherlands at the Men's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2024 in Pasay City, the Philippines, on June 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
