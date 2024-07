Highlights of 2024 AVC Beach Tour Tianjin Open

Xinhua) 09:10, July 15, 2024

Liu Chuanyong competes during the men's bronze match between Wang Yanwei/Liu Chuanyong of China and Netitorn Muneekul/Wachirawit Muadpha of Thailand at 2024 AVC Beach Tour Tianjin Open in Tianjin, China, on July 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Wang Yanwei (L) competes during the men's bronze match between between Wang Yanwei/Liu Chuanyong of China and Netitorn Muneekul/Wachirawit Muadpha of Thailand at 2024 AVC Beach Tour Tianjin Open in Tianjin, China, on July 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Liu Chuanyong competes during the men's bronze match between Wang Yanwei/Liu Chuanyong of China and Netitorn Muneekul/Wachirawit Muadpha of Thailand at 2024 AVC Beach Tour Tianjin Open in Tianjin, China, on July 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Yan Xu/Zhou Mingli (L) of China pose on the podium after winning the women's final match against Fejes Stefanie/Johnson Georgia of Australia at 2024 AVC Beach Tour Tianjin Open in Tianjin, China, on July 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Zhou Mingli (R) of China competes during the women's final match between Yan Xu/Zhou Mingli of China and Fejes Stefanie/Johnson Georgia of Australia at 2024 AVC Beach Tour Tianjin Open in Tianjin, China, on July 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

