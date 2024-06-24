China sweeps Japan to win Asian Women's U18 Volleyball Championship

Sun Hongyun (R) of China spikes the ball during the final match between China and Japan at the 15th Asian Women's U18 Volleyball Championship in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand on June 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

BANGKOK, June 23 (Xinhua) -- China overwhelmed Japan to end a 19-year title drought in the Asian Women's U18 Volleyball Championship in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand on Sunday.

China beat Japan 25-22, 25-18, 26-24 to claim the first championship since 2005. China kept a perfect record throughout the tournament without conceding a single set.

Led by opposite Yang Shuming and middle blocker Wang Aoqian, China overpowered Japan with the size advantage and was quick to be two-set up against Japan.

In a much tighter third set, Japan, seeking a ninth consecutive title, had several runs but could not keep China away. After China saved Japan's set point to tie the score at 24-24, Wang Aoqian's ace gave China the championship point, which her team converted after Japan hit the ball out of bounds.

Players of China celebrate after winning the final match between China and Japan at the 15th Asian Women's U18 Volleyball Championship in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand on June 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Coaches of China celebrate after the final match between China and Japan at the 15th Asian Women's U18 Volleyball Championship in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand on June 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Yang Shuming (L) of China spikes the ball during the final match between China and Japan at the 15th Asian Women's U18 Volleyball Championship in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand on June 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Shen Jiayi (L) of China spikes the ball during the final match between China and Japan at the 15th Asian Women's U18 Volleyball Championship in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand on June 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

