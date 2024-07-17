A spike in expectation

July 17, 2024

Under-pressure Chinese head coach Cai Bin (center) faces a huge task, some strong opponents, in Paris, as he attempts to guide his team to a podium finish. (XINHUA)

After experiencing a downturn at the Tokyo Olympics, and undergoing a major transition between veteran and new players, the Chinese women's volleyball team is poised to make a triumphant return.

Having competed in every Olympic Games since its debut in 1984, this storied team is ready to once again showcase the indomitable spirit of Chinese athletes at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

With the qualification deadlines for Paris now closed, the final quotas for the various events have been decided.

Among the teams from the Chinese mainland that were vying to qualify for the collective "big-ball" sports at the Olympics — basketball (5x5), volleyball, and soccer — only the women's basketball and women's volleyball teams have secured their tickets to Paris.

The Chinese men's teams have missed out on Olympic qualification for the second consecutive time. The only similar event for which both China's men and women have qualified is 3x3 basketball.

The Chinese women's volleyball team has had many illustrious moments at the Olympics, securing three gold, one silver, and two bronze medals in its past 10 appearances, with triumphs at Los Angeles 1984, Athens 2004, and Rio 2016.

However, at the Tokyo Olympics, it faced a major setback. As defending champion, it finished the group stage with two wins and three losses, failing to advance and ultimately placing 9th, marking the worst performance in its Olympic history.

After Tokyo, head coach Lang Ping and world-class outside hitter and former captain Zhu Ting both departed. In 2022, Cai Bin, known for his tactical versatility, returned as head coach, having previously led the team from 2009 to 2010.

Under Cai's guidance, the side claimed the silver medal in the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Women's Nations League and the gold medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Despite these successes, the gap with the world's top sides has widened. In the 2023 Paris Olympics women's volleyball qualifiers, held in China last September, the home side failed to secure a direct berth to Paris. It had to compete in this year's Nations League to qualify through the team's world ranking.

On June 14, during the Hong Kong leg of the FIVB Volleyball Women's Nations League, Team China triumphed over Germany with a decisive 3-0 victory.

Following the match, the FIVB officially announced that China had secured its spot at the Paris Olympics, thanks to a world ranking of sixth.

Chinese head coach Cai told Xinhua News Agency that the team never doubted its ability to qualify for the Olympics. He stressed that earning the Olympic berth was only the first goal, and that the team would continue to strengthen its coordination and refine its tactics.

"At the Paris Olympics, we will give our all, fighting hard in every match to showcase the spirit and strength of the Chinese women's volleyball team," Cai stated.

During the preliminary rounds of this year's FIVB Volleyball Women's Nations League, Team China competed in Rio, Macao, and Hong Kong, achieving an impressive record of nine wins and three losses, culminating in a four-match winning streak in Hong Kong.

Cai said that, despite its inconsistent performances, the players showed remarkable unity and determination, fighting for every point and displaying strong morale and spirit. He noted that the team made steady progress in its tactics and skills throughout its Hong Kong run.

He admitted that some issues were exposed during the three legs of the Nations League, stating: "We need to address these shortcomings and problems as quickly as possible".

Currently, the Chinese women's volleyball team is in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, making its final preparations ahead of the Paris Games.

"While we will take time to rest, we will also conduct detailed technical analyses and tactical preparations, based on our opponents in the group stage at the Games," Cai said.

Resilient veterans

Team China ace Zhu Ting is hoping to lead the team to a podium finish in Paris. (XINHUA)

One highlight during the Nations League campaign was the return of two veteran players, Zhu and Zhang Changning, bringing renewed confidence ahead of the Paris Olympics.

Zhu, who announced her comeback on Weibo after a three-year hiatus in April, endured a challenging recovery from a wrist ligament tear suffered in Tokyo.

Her stint with Italian Serie A1 side, Savino Del Bene Scandicci, where she secured a Women's CEV Cup championship, has sharpened her up for a return to the international stage.

"My primary goal in rejoining the team was to help secure China's spot at the Paris Olympics. I am fully committed to training and competition, focusing solely on our collective success," Zhu emphasized.

Meanwhile, Zhang's pivotal role in China's thrilling 3-2 victory over Turkiye — the former top-ranked team — during the Hong Kong leg underscored her enduring impact.

Reflecting on her return to competitive play after a lengthy absence, Zhang highlighted the team's revived camaraderie and competitive spirit.

"As I continue to refine my physical conditioning, my focus remains on contributing fully to the team's efforts," Zhang remarked.

"We have a robust lineup in the attacking unit, fostering healthy competition and driving us towards our goals."

At the Paris Games, the Chinese women's volleyball team will compete in Pool A against host nation France, defending Olympic champion the United States, and world champion Serbia. All matches will take place at the South Paris Arena from July 28 to Aug 11, with China set to start its campaign against the US on July 29.

Unlike previous Olympics, where teams were divided into two groups with the top four advancing to the quarterfinals, Paris 2024 will feature a new format. Teams will start in three round-robin pools of four. The pool winners, runners-up, and the two best third-placed teams will advance to the quarterfinals, beginning the single-elimination bracket leading to the semifinals.

In the group stage, the Chinese team must give everything it has to break through to the quarterfinals.

With its blend of young talent and veteran experience, it is hoped that the group's more seasoned players, carrying the flame of past Olympic glories, can spark a much-needed revival of the Chinese women's volleyball team.

