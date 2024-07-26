Chinese women's volleyball team hopes to do well at Paris Games

Xinhua) 10:15, July 26, 2024

PARIS, July 25 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese women's volleyball team will try to do their best at the upcoming Paris Games, said head coach Cai Bin on Thursday.

"We will take every opponent seriously and make good preparation and hopefully we can play to our standard," Cai told Xinhua after the team's first training session at the South Paris Arena 1 Thursday afternoon.

"The Olympics are coming and every team is ready, we will just try our best," he added. "We are focusing on our first match against the United States."

Featuring several Rio Olympic champions including Zhu Ting, Yuan Xinyue, Gong Xiangyu, the Chinese women were bracketed with defending champion the United States, host nation France and reigning world champion Serbia in Group A.

Twelve teams will play round robin in three groups in the preliminaries with the top two finishers from each group and the best two third finishers to qualify for the knock-out stage.

China will face the United States on Monday in their opening match in Paris.

