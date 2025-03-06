Gong Xiangyu reflects on triumph, tenacity after securing volleyball league title

March 6 (Xinhua)

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- Fresh from securing the 2024-25 Chinese Women's Volleyball Super League title with Jiangsu, star player Gong Xiangyu opened up about the emotional weight of the victory and the physical challenges she overcame during the grueling season.

Jiangsu clinched its second CVL championship on Tuesday night, winning the series 2-0 on aggregate, eight years after having claimed its first title.

"Our roster has changed significantly since our first title, but several experienced players like Diao Linyu and Zhang Changning have stayed through it all. For us veterans, this title carries a special meaning," said Gong.

She highlighted the team's balance between experience and youth as a key factor in Jiangsu's success. "Our veterans provided stability, while younger players like Wu Mengjie brought energy and creativity, forming a strong dynamic," she explained with a laugh. "Some call me a veteran, but I still feel young at heart!"

The league's extended format tested the team's endurance. Gong revealed she battled a back injury early in the season and later suffered an ankle sprain in training, which sidelined her for two weeks. "Recovering well between matches was essential," she noted.

Despite lingering injuries, Gong prioritized the team's goals during the playoffs. "At crucial moments, you push through. I wanted to contribute as much as possible, no matter the discomfort."

The finals were overshadowed by the absence of veteran setter Diao Linyu, who sustained a knee injury in the first leg.

"The moment Diao got injured, we all remembered the 2020-21 finals when she played through pain, but we fell short," Gong recalled. "This time, we vowed to fight for her."

Diao, a vital part of Jiangsu's tactical setup, watched from the bench as her teammates embodied her resilience. "Every point we scored felt like a tribute to her spirit," Gong added.

With the National Games qualifiers approaching in March, rest remains a luxury. "We celebrated briefly, then shifted focus. There's no downtime, we're 'steel women', who are always ready," she grinned.

Asked about global volleyball trends, Gong emphasized the importance of individuality. "The sport is evolving. My job is to refine my strengths while learning from others."

For Gong and Jiangsu, this title symbolizes resilience - a decade of grit, unity and an unyielding will to succeed.

