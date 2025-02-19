China's Ningbo to host 2025 Volleyball Nations League men's finals
GENEVA, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) announced Tuesday that east China's Ningbo will host the 2025 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) Men's Finals this summer.
Ningbo Beilun Sports and Arts Center will stage the event from July 30 to August 3, while the women's finals will be held in Lodz, Poland, from July 23 to 27.
Hong Kong and Macao each hosted rounds of the women's VNL in 2024, attracting 268 million viewers and drawing 168 hours of live broadcast on China Central Television, according to the FIVB.
The FIVB also said the VNL was the second-highest sports broadcast in China for 2024, with peak viewership reaching 23.6 million.
The VNL also witnessed a 13 percent growth in attendance globally in 2024, the FIVB announced.
