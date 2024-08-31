Paralympics | Sitting volleyball guides earthquake survivor Tang onto a different path

Tang Xuemei of China celebrates scoring during the sitting volleyball women's preliminaries Pool A match between China and the United States at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, Aug. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

Chinese Paralympian Tang Xuemei, who lost her lower left leg in an earthquake 16 years ago, showcases resilience and triumph in her third Paralympic Games, leading China to a victory in sitting volleyball.

PARIS, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- Despite losing her lower left leg in an earthquake 16 years ago, Chinese Paralympian Tang Xuemei has transformed adversity into triumph. Now competing in her third Paralympic Games in Paris, the 30-year-old sitting volleyball star has become a symbol of resilience and strength, helping lead China to victory in their first group match.

"Sitting volleyball guides me onto a different path in life," said the 30-year-old. "I really enjoy the exciting moments during matches."

Tang was fortunate to survive the devastating Wenchuan earthquake in Sichuan in 2008, which claimed the lives of nearly 70,000 people. Yet, she was also dealt a heavy blow, losing her lower left leg at just 14 years old after being trapped in a collapsed school building for 28 hours.

"I'm an optimistic person, so I didn't dwell on my suffering for too long," said Tang after the Chinese women's team defeated the U.S. 3-1 in their first group match on Friday.

Tang Xuemei (No.1) of China defends against Heather Nicole Erickson of the United States during the sitting volleyball women's preliminaries Pool A match between China and the United States at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, Aug. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

"What helped me move on was starting my sitting volleyball training soon after. It allowed me to leave those painful memories behind."

Tang's dedication to the sport is undeniable. She trained three times a day, even refusing to rest on weekends.

"I just wanted to excel at the sport. When you reach a certain level of skill, you feel powerful and confident," she once said.

Her hard work paid off. After only one year of training, Tang was recruited by the national team in 2010. Since then, she had won gold at the London 2012 Games and silver at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

"Sitting volleyball set a stage for me to show my strength," said Tang, who contributed 12 points for the team on Friday. "I believe it's crucial to demonstrate the fighting spirit of people with disabilities, and I truly enjoy the thrill of competing."

Tang often imagines what her life might have been without sitting volleyball. "I guess I would have stayed in the mountains of Sichuan, living a life far less exciting," she said.

