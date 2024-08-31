China's Wen Xiaoyan claims title in women's 200m T37 at Paris Paralympics

Xinhua) 14:23, August 31, 2024

Wen Xiaoyan of China celebrates after the women's 200m T37 final of para athletics at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

Wen Xiaoyan of China celebrates during the awarding ceremony of the women's 200m T37 final of para athletics at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

Wen Xiaoyan of China celebrates after the women's 200m T37 final of para athletics at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

Wen Xiaoyan of China celebrates after the women's 200m T37 final of para athletics at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

Gold medalist Wen Xiaoyan (C) of China, silver medalist Nataliia Kobzar (L) of Ukraine and bronze medalist Jiang Fenfen of China celebrates during the awarding ceremony of the women's 200m T37 final of para athletics at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

Wen Xiaoyan of China celebrates after the women's 200m T37 final of para athletics at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

Wen Xiaoyan of China competes during the women's 200m T37 final of para athletics at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Wen Xiaoyan (2nd L) of China competes during the women's 200m T37 final of para athletics at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

