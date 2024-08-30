Paralympics | Day 1: China claims four golds, multiple new records set

Gold medalist Wang Xiaomei (C) of China, silver medalist Daphne Schrager (L) of Britain and bronze medalist Flurina Rigling of Switzerland pose for photos during the awarding ceremony after the women's C1-3 3000m individual pursuit final of para cycling track at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

PARIS, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese athletes clinched four gold medals and one silver in track cycling and swimming on the first competition day of the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games on Thursday.

The first gold medal of the Games was awarded in the women's C4-5 500m Time Trial in track cycling, where Dutch cyclist Caroline Groot claimed victory with a time of 35.566 seconds.

Groot had set a new world record in the qualifying, clocking 35.390 seconds. "I really wanted to beat Kadeena [Cox, the Tokyo Paralympic gold medalist] in the qualifying round, and I managed to do that, which gave me a lot of confidence for the final round," she said.

Four-time Paralympian Li Zhangyu claimed China's first gold medal of the Games, and his fifth at Paralympics, by beating compatriot Liang Weicong in the men's C1 3,000m individual pursuit gold medal match.

"The gold medal made up my regrets from Tokyo," said Li, who took bronze in the event three years ago. "I thought about breaking the world record, but I didn't expect I could surpass that much."

Li cut over four seconds off the previous world record in qualifying with a time of 3:31.338 and advanced to the gold medal match with Liang, ensuring a gold medal for China before the final.

Li added that he hadn't realized that was China's first gold medal in Paris until being told after his victory. "I was very excited to hear that. It's a huge honor for me."

24-year-old Chinese cyclist Wang Xiaomei also made history, breaking the world record twice in the women's C1-3 3,000m individual pursuit, and securing the gold medal with a record time of 3:41.692.

"I've been waiting eight years for this gold medal," said an emotional Wang after the final. "I took the silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics, and my dream finally came true in Paris. No words can describe my feelings. My biggest change is being more mature and determined, so I did it."

15 gold medals in swimming were awarded on Thursday, and Chinese athletes claimed two of them as Jiang Yuyan won women's 50m freestyle S6 in 32.59 seconds and Chen Yi took gold in the women's 50m freestyle S10 while setting the new world record at 27.10 seconds.

Swimmer Ugo Didier won the home nation's first gold medal of the Games, claiming gold in the men's 400m freestyle S9.

"It was unbelievable," the 22-year-old said. "The cheering for me helped me a lot. I don't think I could have done it without the crowd."

China tops the medal tally after the first competition day, followed by Britain with two golds, three silvers and one bronze, and Italy in third place with two golds, two silvers, and five bronzes.

