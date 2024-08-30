HKSAR gov't hosts welcome banquet for Chinese Olympic champions

Xinhua) 10:44, August 30, 2024

HONG KONG, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Thursday evening hosted a welcome reception and banquet for the visiting delegation of Chinese mainland Olympians from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

John Lee, chief executive of the HKSAR, said at the welcome banquet that mainland Olympic athletes have visited Hong Kong many times, which has enhanced the emotional exchange and promoted the exchange and development of sports culture.

Lee believed that this visit will further deepen the friendship between people of mainland and Hong Kong, and inspire more young people in Hong Kong to devote themselves to sports and pursue excellence.

Timothy Fok Tsun-ting, president of the Sports Federation and Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China, said at the banquet that he was glad the delegation visited Hong Kong to share the pride of the country and the joy of the Olympic Games.

Fok said that since Hong Kong's return to the motherland, the central government has arranged for mainland athletes to visit Hong Kong for seven consecutive times, which reflects the central government's care and support for HKSAR.

Gao Zhidan, president of the Chinese Olympic Committee, said at the banquet that the outstanding achievements of Olympic athletes from the mainland and Hong Kong have carried forward the Chinese sports spirit and Lion Rock spirit, vividly interpreted the Chinese spirit in the new era, and fully demonstrated the aspiration, vigor and confidence of the Chinese people.

The delegation arrived in Hong Kong on Thursday for a three-day visit, with three public events scheduled: a gala show and two demonstration events at Queen Elizabeth Stadium and Victoria Park swimming pool, before departing for Macao on Saturday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)