Athletes take part in training session ahead of Paris 2024 Paralympic Games

Xinhua) 10:06, August 26, 2024

Chinese archery athlete Gan Jun takes part in a training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Chinese badminton athletes take part in a training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Archery athletes take part in a training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

A South Korean archery athlete takes part in a training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Chinese badminton athlete Lin Naili takes part in a training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Chinese archery athlete Liu Jing takes part in a training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Chinese badminton athlete Yang Qiuxia takes part in a training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Chinese archery athlete Liu Jing (2nd R) takes part in a training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Chinese badminton athlete Qu Zimo takes part in a training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

