Chinese Paralympics delegation to leave for Paris on Wednesday

Xinhua) 10:01, August 21, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Paralympic delegation will leave for Paris on Wednesday in two batches, which was announced at a motivational conference held here in Beijing on Tuesday, with all delegation members' taking part.

At the conference, Cheng Kai, leader of the Chinese Paralympics delegation, also the president of China's Disabled Persons Federation, stressed that the delegation members are supposed to be self-disciplined, to have the will to fight and the faith to win, and are expected to make all-out efforts to finish their tasks and to create new glorious moments in Paris.

Cheng also encouraged the athletes to be free from arrogance and rashness, to make persistent efforts to exceed themselves, and to show the world how brave the Chinese delegation is. He warned them to make sure the gold medals they win are ethical, high-minded and clean, and advised them to take the chance to make more friends worldwide.

The Paris 2024 Paralympics, to be held between August 28 and September 8, will be the 11th Summer Paralympics that China participates in.

Established on August 16 in Beijing, the Chinese Paralympics delegation consists of 516 people. Among them, 284 are athletes, including 126 males and 158 females, with an average age of 25.8.

