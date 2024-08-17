Olympic bronze medal for women's floor exercise reallocated to Ana Barbosu
Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu poses after being awarded an Olympic bronze medal for the women's floor exercise at the Paris 2024 Olympics, during a ceremony in Bucharest, Romania, Aug. 16, 2024. The bronze medal was reallocated to Barbosu after a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport last week that voided an appeal by Team USA coach Cecile Landi during the Aug. 5 floor exercise final in Paris, which had vaulted Chiles into third place and pushed Barbosu down to fourth. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu addresses the media after being awarded an Olympic bronze medal for the women's floor exercise at the Paris 2024 Olympics, during a ceremony in Bucharest, Romania, Aug. 16, 2024. The bronze medal was reallocated to Barbosu after a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport last week that voided an appeal by Team USA coach Cecile Landi during the Aug. 5 floor exercise final in Paris, which had vaulted Chiles into third place and pushed Barbosu down to fourth. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
Photos
