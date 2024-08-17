Olympic bronze medal for women's floor exercise reallocated to Ana Barbosu

Xinhua) 09:39, August 17, 2024

Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu poses after being awarded an Olympic bronze medal for the women's floor exercise at the Paris 2024 Olympics, during a ceremony in Bucharest, Romania, Aug. 16, 2024. The bronze medal was reallocated to Barbosu after a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport last week that voided an appeal by Team USA coach Cecile Landi during the Aug. 5 floor exercise final in Paris, which had vaulted Chiles into third place and pushed Barbosu down to fourth. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu addresses the media after being awarded an Olympic bronze medal for the women's floor exercise at the Paris 2024 Olympics, during a ceremony in Bucharest, Romania, Aug. 16, 2024. The bronze medal was reallocated to Barbosu after a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport last week that voided an appeal by Team USA coach Cecile Landi during the Aug. 5 floor exercise final in Paris, which had vaulted Chiles into third place and pushed Barbosu down to fourth. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

