Olympics | China's Wu Yu crowned in women's 50kg boxing gold at Paris Olympics

Xinhua) 10:25, August 10, 2024

Gold medalist Wu Yu of China attends the victory ceremony for the women's boxing 50kg at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

PARIS, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese boxer Wu Yu beat Buse Naz Cakiroglu of Trkiye 4-1 to win the women's 50kg gold medal at the Paris Olympics here on Friday.

This marked China's 2nd gold medal in boxing at Paris 2024, and the 33rd one in Team China medal tally.

Wu, the 2023 Asian Games champion, was the top seed at Paris. The Chinese Olympic debutant, with more agility and effective punches, led all three rounds over third-seeded Cakiroglu.

Nazym Kyzaibay of Kazakhstan and Aira Villegas of the Philippines settled with the bronze medals.

Wu Yu (in red) of China is announced the winner after defeating Buse Naz Cakiroglu of Trkiye during the women's boxing 50kg final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Wu Yu (in red) of China arrives at the ring for the women's boxing 50kg final against Buse Naz Cakiroglu of Trkiye at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Wu Yu (in red) of China celebrates with her coach after defeating Buse Naz Cakiroglu of Trkiye during the women's boxing 50kg final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Gold medalist Wu Yu (C) of China, silver medalist Buse Naz Cakiroglu (L) of Trkiye as well as bronze medalist Nazym Kyzaibay of Kazakhstan attend the victory ceremony for the women's boxing 50kg at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Gold medalist Wu Yu of China attends the victory ceremony for the women's boxing 50kg at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Wu Yu (in red) of China competes against Buse Naz Cakiroglu of Trkiye during the women's boxing 50kg final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Wu Yu (in red) of China competes against Buse Naz Cakiroglu of Trkiye during the women's boxing 50kg final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Gold medalist Wu Yu (2nd L) of China, silver medalist Buse Naz Cakiroglu (1st L) of Trkiye as well as bronze medalists Nazym Kyzaibay (2nd R) of Kazakhstan and Aira Villegas of the Philippines pose for a selfie during the victory ceremony for the women's boxing 50kg at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

