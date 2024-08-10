Olympics | China retain men's table tennis team gold at Paris 2024

August 10, 2024

Silver medallists Truls Moregard, Kristian Karlsson and Anton Kallberg of Sweden, gold medallists Wang Chuqin, Ma Long and Fan Zhendong of China, and bronze medallists Felix Lebrun, Alexis Lebrun and Simon Gauzy of France (from L to R) pose for photos during the victory ceremony of men's team of table tennis at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Lai Xiangdong)

PARIS, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's men's table tennis team defended their Olympic title at Paris 2024 after crushing Sweden 3-0 on Friday.

With their star trio of Ma Long, Wang Chuqin and Fan Zhendong, China triumphed after a sequence of one doubles and two singles matches against Sweden's Anton Kallberg, Kristian Karlsson and Truls Moregard, each ending in a narrow 3-2 victory at the South Paris Arena.

The victory marks China's fifth consecutive men's team title since the event was introduced at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, solidifying their supremacy in the sport.

Ma, reflecting on the Paris Olympics, highlighted this final as his most memorable rivalry. "The Swedish team has been one of China's key rivals for decades. So we prepared extensively for the final."

Earlier in the day, France secured the bronze medal by defeating Japan, marking the host nation's first-ever medal in team table tennis.

With China's men's team winning gold, 35-year-old Ma has now become the most decorated Chinese Olympian, amassing six gold medals.

"The past 12 years have been a journey of highs and lows, and I'm incredibly grateful. I've played various roles in each Olympics," the veteran player shared.

"After Tokyo, I didn't expect to be here in Paris, but these three years have helped me grow both mentally and technically," he said.

Ma also announced that the Paris Olympics would be his last Games. "This gold medal is a perfect conclusion to my Olympic journey."

"But you might still see me on the international table tennis stage in the future," he added.

Having already secured gold in mixed doubles, men's and women's singles, and now the men's team event, China are poised to sweep all five table tennis golds at the Paris Olympics, with only the women's team final remaining on Saturday.

Fan Zhendong (R) of China competes against Truls Moregard of Sweden during the men's team gold medal match of table tennis between China and Sweden at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Lai Xiangdong)

Ma Long (1st R)/Wang Chuqin of China compete against Anton Kallberg (1st L)/Kristian Karlsson of Sweden during the men's team gold medal match of table tennis between China and Sweden at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Lai Xiangdong)

Wang Chuqin (1st R), Ma Long (2nd R), Fan Zhendong (1st L) of China and their coach Wang Hao (2nd L) celebrate after the men's team gold medal team match of table tennis at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Gold medallists Wang Chuqin, Ma Long and Fan Zhendong (from L ro R) of China react during the victory ceremony of men's team of table tennis at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Wang Chuqin (1st R), Ma Long (2nd R), Fan Zhendong (1st L) of China and their coach Wang Hao (2nd L) celebrate after the men's team gold medal team match of table tennis at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Fan Zhendong of China competes during the men's team gold medal team match of table tennis at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Fan Zhendong of China competes during the men's team gold medal team match of table tennis at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Ma Long (L)/Wang Chuqin of China react while competing against Anton Kallberg/Kristian Karlsson of Sweden during the men's team gold medal match of table tennis between China and Sweden at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

