Chinese state councilor encourages athletes to strive for glory at Paris Paralympics

Xinhua) 10:23, August 17, 2024

Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin, also director of the State Council's working committee for disabled people, meets with members of China's Paralympic delegation in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 16, 2024. Shen called on the country's Paris-bound Paralympians to strive for athletic success and show good sportsmanship at the upcoming Paralympic Games. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin called on the country's Paris-bound Paralympians to strive for athletic success and show good sportsmanship at the upcoming Paralympic Games.

Shen made the remarks on Friday at the launch ceremony for China's Paralympic delegation in Beijing.

She also attended training sessions of the Paralympic swimming team and wheelchair basketball team, learning about their preparations for the event.

Shen called on the athletes to promote Olympic and Paralympic spirits while showcasing the self-esteem, self-confidence and self-reliance of people with disabilities.

She also encouraged the Chinese athletes to strengthen exchanges with their peers from other countries and regions to enhance friendship.

China's Paralympic delegation is made up of 516 members, including 284 athletes. Among them, 95 will be making their Paralympic debut in Paris. They will compete in 302 events across 19 sports.

According to the delegation, all athletes are amateurs, including workers, farmers, students, civil servants, clerks and freelancers.

The average age of the athletes is 25.8 years old, with 15-year-old swimmer Zhu Hui the youngest and 48-year-old paddler Xiong Guiyan the oldest.

The Paris Paralympics, which will take place between August 28 and September 8, marks the 11th edition of summer Paralympic Games that China has participated in.

Around 4,400 athletes from about 160 countries and regions are expected to take part in the Paris Paralympics.

