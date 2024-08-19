Chinese mainland Olympians to visit Macao: SAR gov't

MACAO, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- A delegation of Chinese mainland athletes returning from the Paris Olympic Games are to visit Macao from August 31 to September 2, the Macao Special Administrative Region's (SAR) Sports Bureau said Sunday at a press briefing.

The delegation will depart Hong Kong for Macao, where they will attend welcome activities organized by the SAR government, meet with local athletes and youths, participate in a gala, and visit the city's landmarks and local communities, said the bureau.

According to the briefing, Macao citizens may register for a chance to go to the gala which will be held on the evening of September 1 at the Macao East Asian Games Dome.

