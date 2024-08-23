China's Gen-Z Olympians become global Seine-sation with refreshing vibe

Xinhua)

BEIJING, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- As the Chinese Olympic delegation bid farewell to the River Seine, they had left the world with not only 10 new records, but a refreshing image of the Chinese Gen-Z -- more self-assured and outspoken, and with surprisingly chill vibes.

In the past month, China's national anthem reverberated in Olympic stadiums 40 times, marking the delegation's best performance at an overseas Summer Olympics. Notably, of the 130 medalists in Team China, 62 were born in the new millennium.

What's more valuable than gold is the sheer self-confidence that young Chinese athletes have demonstrated in Paris, which vividly epitomizes the collective psyche of the Chinese youth in the new era, said Gao Zhidan, president of the Chinese Olympic Committee (COC), as he hailed the Olympians at a review meeting on Tuesday.

These Gen-Z Olympians not only impressed the world in sporting fields but also in their interviews with domestic and international journalists. Compared with the traditionally self-effacing and reserved style of their predecessors, they are apparently more self-assured and outspoken, especially when met with compliments from others.

When 21-year-old Zheng Qinwen, the first Chinese tennis player to claim the women's singles gold at the Olympics, was asked at a post-game press conference what she thought of the title "Queen Wen," she paused for a second and then responded, "I agree with this statement very much! ... I really fought on the court for a long time and felt that I broke through my limits. So I deserve the title of Queen Wen."

In Zheng's view, the true spirit of sports is to push beyond one's limits and be the best one can be. "To shine, but not necessarily by outshining others," she added.

What's even more commendable is that many young Chinese athletes also courageously spoke out against unfair treatment, showcasing the strength and confidence of Chinese youth.

After 19-year-old Pan Zhanle won the men's 100m freestyle with a new world record, a field long dominated by Western athletes, groundless suspicions of doping started to be voiced.

Pan chose to crush the malicious doubts with another gold medal three days later, when he delivered the decisive anchor leg in the 400 medley relay, surpassing his counterparts and bringing China to victory, ending America's four-decade gold-medal monopoly in the event.

When Australian Olympian Brett Hawke openly claimed that Pan's record time was "not humanly possible," he responded in a surprisingly candid way without second guessing himself in the slightest.

"Well, these words show that he really has limited himself. He did not think outside the box," Pan said. "To make the impossible possible is exactly what athletes need to do."

According to official figures, over the two weeks of this Olympic Games, a total of 154 Chinese athletes across 35 different disciplines underwent 220 doping tests, all of which returned negative results.

The Chinese delegation strived to win medals not only for their athletic excellence but also for moral integrity, sportsmanship and clean competition, effectively seeking "gold" in every dimension of their performance.

Forty years ago, at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, China sent a large delegation to the Olympic Games for the first time, winning 15 gold, 8 silver and 9 bronze medals, ranking fourth in the medal table. Xu Haifeng triumphed in the men's free pistol event to claim China's first ever Olympic gold.

At that time, China was just embarking on its landmark reform and opening-up. Clinching Olympic gold served as a morale booster for the nation that had faced significant hardships throughout the early 20th century, and was now eager to modernize and catch up with the global community.

Four decades later, at the 2024 Paris Olympics, China's athletes displayed the ability to gracefully accept both victories and defeats, reflecting the confident, optimistic and amiable nature of a new generation. A nation once perceived as lagging yet deeply valuing honor now competes with a serene confidence, shedding the old belief that anything less than first place is a failure.

In the men's sport-climbing speed final, Gen-Z Chinese climber Wu Peng secured a silver medal with a time of 4.77 seconds, a mere 0.02 seconds behind the champion. Despite narrowly missing out on gold, Wu received widespread praise from Chinese netizens.

One notable comment read: "The silver medal doesn't mark a defeat; it symbolizes every ounce of effort you've put in, every injury you've overcome, and every pair of shoes you've worn through. We respect every bit of your struggle and effort."

Despite not advancing to the semi-finals at the Paris Olympics, Chinese star hurdler Wu Yanni, an avid admirer of Liu Xiang, drew considerable attention with her radiant smile, vibrant personality and flamboyant style. Wu has won the hearts of many young girls who aspire to be as confident and courageous as she is, which demonstrated that Chinese people can celebrate everyone who strives to be the best version of themselves.

"I want to break the stereotype that surrounds athletes, particularly track-and-field athletes. There's this notion that they should have short hair, not wear makeup and maintain a very ordinary appearance. But now, in the 21st century, I believe that athletes should be able to express their own style and a different kind of tranquil beauty," said Wu in an interview with CGTN.

Throughout these Games, Chinese athletes have also shown remarkable composure, with many netizens noting the relaxed demeanor of the competitors. The world's top-ranked Chinese duo, Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang, fell short of the gold medal in the men's doubles badminton final at the Olympics. Addressing their silver medal, they responded, "Focus on the next tournament when it comes; don't dwell on what's two hours or eight kilometers away."

Among all the warm-hearted moments from the Paris Olympics, a group selfie of the gold, silver and bronze medalists taken at the end of the mixed table tennis doubles competition has been hailed by netizens as a demonstration of true sportsmanship.

It was a kind move suggested by the young Chinese table tennis player Sun Yingsha, the gold medalist. In the picture, six outstanding athletes from three different countries smiled at the phone camera together with their hard-won medals hanging on their necks.

At this moment, the Olympic motto of "Faster, Higher, Stronger -- Together" took physical form.

