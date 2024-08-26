Gu Haiyan and Qi Yongkai named China's flag bearers at Paris Paralympics

Xinhua) 15:46, August 26, 2024

PARIS, Aug.26 (Xinhua) -- Wheelchair fencer Gu Haiyan and weightlifter Qi Yongkai have been chosen to carry China's flag at the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games on Wednesday evening.

Gu, 24, a Paralympic champion from southwest China's Sichuan Province, has been involved in wheelchair fencing for a decade. At the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, she secured two gold medals in the foil individual A and women's team foil events.

Gu's dominance continued at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games, where she won five gold medals and one silver. She is set to compete in three individual events - foil, epee, and sabre - as well as two team competitions in foil and epee at the Paris Paralympics.

Qi, a 25-year-old weightlifter from Hebei Province, also shone at the Tokyo Paralympics, winning gold in the men's 59kg weightlifting category. He set a new record at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou by lifting 194kg.

The Paris Paralympics, running from August 28 to September 8, marks China's 11th participation in the Summer Paralympic Games. The Chinese delegation consists of 516 members, including 284 athletes, who will compete in 302 events across 19 sports.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Du Mingming)