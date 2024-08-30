Jackie Chan presents medal to medalists at Paris 2024 Paralympic Games

Xinhua) 16:44, August 30, 2024

Actor Jackie Chan (R) hugs gold medalist Asaf Yasur of Israel during the awarding ceremony after the men K44 -58kg gold medal contest of para taekwondo at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Hou Jun)

Actor Jackie Chan (R) presents the medal to silver medalist Zahra Rahimi of Iran during the awarding ceremony after the women K44 -52kg gold medal contest of para taekwondo at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Hou Jun)

Actor Jackie Chan (R) waves to the spectators during the awarding ceremony after the men K44 -58kg gold medal contest of para taekwondo at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Hou Jun)

Actor Jackie Chan (R) attends the awarding ceremony after the women K44 -52kg gold medal contest of para taekwondo at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Hou Jun)

Actor Jackie Chan (R) and gold medalist Surenjav Ulambayar (C) of Mongolia react during the awarding ceremony after the women K44 -52kg gold medal contest of para taekwondo at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Hou Jun)

