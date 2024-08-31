Paralympics | Day 2: Multiple records shattered, China adds 8 golds

August 31, 2024

Yang Hong (Front) of China competes during the men's 200m Individual medley SM6 final of swimming event at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)

Despite the rainy conditions, Chinese athletes broke records and secured eight gold medals on the second day of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

PARIS, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- Several records were shattered on the second day of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games despite continuous rain, as the Chinese delegation claimed eight gold medals on Friday.

In the men's 200m individual medley SM6 final, Chinese swimmer Yang Hong secured the gold medal with a world record time of 2 minutes and 37.31 seconds, bettering his own previous record set at last year's Hangzhou Asian Para Games by 0.22 seconds.

Di Dongdong, the reigning champion of the men's long jump T11, also set a new world record with a jump of 6.85 meters, earning his second Paralympic gold medal.

Wen Xiaoyan successfully defended her title in the women's 200m T37, setting a new Paralympic record of 25.86 seconds. Zhou Xia claimed victory in the women's 100m T35 final, defeating her compatriot Guo Qianqian to secure her third consecutive Paralympic gold medal in the event.

Zhou Xia (L) and Guo Qianqian of China celebrate after the women's 100m T35 final of para athletics at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 30, 2024. Zhou Xia claimed the title of the event and Guo Qianqian came second. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

While Zhou's experience helped her secure the win, Guo, making her Paralympic debut, expressed both tension and excitement. "It feels like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders after winning the silver," Guo said.

China also lowered the world record of the mixed 4x50m freestyle relay - 20 points to 2:14.98.

In track cycling, Britain pocketed six medals - two of each color. The men's C3 3,000m individual pursuit final saw British cyclists Jaco van Gass and Finlay Graham face off for the second consecutive Paralympics, guaranteeing both gold and silver for their team.

Britain also added two more golds in swimming with Maisie Summers-Newton and Tully Kearney defending their titles in the women's 200m individual medley SM6 and women's 100m freestyle S5, respectively.

France won its second gold of the Games when Alexandre Leaute, who set a new world record in the men's C2 3,000m individual pursuit qualifying, defeated Belgian rider Ewoud Vromant in the final.

At the end of the day, China topped the medal count with 12 gold, nine silver and four bronze medals, followed by Britain and Brazil, in second and third place with six and five golds respectively.

