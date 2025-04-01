Chinese men's volleyball team to start training camp in April

Xinhua) 09:17, April 01, 2025

BEIJING, March 31 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Volleyball Association (CVA) announced on Monday a 30-member roster for the training camp of its men's national team, which will kick off on Sunday.

"We organize this training camp to help the national team prepare for various international competitions," read a statement published on the official website of the CVA.

Three players, namely Wu Pengzhi, Qu Zongshuai and Zhang Zhejia, from Shanghai, who clinched its 18th league title earlier in March, has been selected to the training camp, which also features star spiker Zhang Jingyin of Russia's Belogorie Belgorod. Due to various situations, four players including Zhang Jingyin will report to the camp later than their teammates.

Having claimed the title of the FIVB Challengers Cup last July in Linyi under the guidance of Belgian Vital Heynen, the Chinese men's volleyball team will compete at the Volleyball Nations League from June to July as well as the World Championships in the Philippines in September.

