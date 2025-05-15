Beijing to host Women's Volleyball Nations League in June

Xinhua) 16:46, May 15, 2025

BEIJING, May 15 (Xinhua) -- Beijing is gearing up to host one leg of the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Nations League preliminary round from June 4 to 8 at the National Indoor Stadium, featuring six women's teams: China, Belgium, Poland, Thailand, Türkiye and France.

"This marks the first international event for China's women's volleyball team in the new Olympic cycle after Paris 2024," said Yuan Lei, deputy director of the volleyball management center of the General Administration of Sport of China, at a Thursday press conference.

"As a dual Olympic venue in Beijing, the National Indoor Stadium has world-class facilities and operating teams, which will ensure excellent volleyball competitions for both the participants and the audience," Yuan added.

12 matches will be played across the five-day event, with China set to face Belgium, Poland, Türkiye and France on June 4, 5, 7 and 8, respectively.

The Beijing stop is part of the international Volleyball Nations League tour, which spans several cities and continents as teams compete for points to reach the final round.

Also unveiled at the press conference were the event mascot - featuring a volleyball-themed design - and more than 20 licensed products.

"The organizers will strive to create a cheerful atmosphere of volleyball and accelerate the integrated development of sports and tourism," said Wang Ling, director of the Beijing Sports Competitions Administration and International Exchange Center.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)