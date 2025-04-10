Zhao Yong named head coach of China women's volleyball team

Xinhua) 13:18, April 10, 2025

Zhao Yong (1st R), then-head coach of Liaoning, gives instructions during a 2020-2021 Chinese Women's Volleyball Super League match against Guangdong in Jiangmen, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- Former China men's volleyball player Zhao Yong was appointed head coach of China's national women's team, with the primary goal of securing a medal at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

The volleyball management center of China's State General Administration of Sport announced the appointment here on Thursday.

"Zhao Yong demonstrates strong resilience under pressure, emphasizes discipline in training, and excels in team management. His competence, coaching experience, work ethic, and mental fortitude make him well-suited for the role of head coach of the China women's volleyball team," said Lai Yawen, director of the volleyball management center.

Zhao previously spent several years coaching Liaoning women's volleyball team. In 2023, he led the Chinese university women's volleyball team - composed primarily of second-tier national players - to victory at the Chengdu Universiade. In 2024, he guided China to gold at the U17 Women's Volleyball World Championship.

The volleyball management center has also unveiled the new China women's volleyball roster, featuring 19 players.

The squad includes four World Cup champions, namely Gong Xiangyu, Wang Yuanyuan, Wang Mengjie and Li Yingying, and several promising youngsters under the age of 20 - such as Yang Shuming, Fan Boning and Zhang Zixuan - have earned their first national team call-ups after representing China at junior levels.

At the 2024 Olympics, China finished fifth with three wins and one defeat. For the new Olympic cycle, Lai previously said the team should focus on the 2028 Olympics and aim for a podium finish in Los Angeles.

