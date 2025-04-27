AVC Women's Volleyball Champions League: China's BAIC Motor Volleyball Club vs. the Philippines' Petro Gazz Angels

Xinhua) 13:41, April 27, 2025

Shan Lanfeng (L) of China's BAIC Motor Volleyball Club competes against Jonah Sabete (front R) and Mary Joy Dacoron (front L) of the Philippines' Petro Gazz Angels during the quarterfinal match between China's BAIC Motor Volleyball Club and the Philippines' Petro Gazz Angels at the AVC Women's Volleyball Champions League in Pasig City, the Philippines, April 25, 2025. (Photo by ROUELLE UMALI/Xinhua)

Jin Ye (back R) and Liu Tian (back L) of China's BAIC Motor Volleyball Club compete against Jonah Sabete (front L) and Mary Joy Dacoron (front R) of the Philippines' Petro Gazz Angels during the quarterfinal match between China's BAIC Motor Volleyball Club and the Philippines' Petro Gazz Angels at the AVC Women's Volleyball Champions League in Pasig City, the Philippines, April 25, 2025. (Photo by ROUELLE UMALI/Xinhua)

Jin Ye (L) of China's BAIC Motor Volleyball Club competes against players of the Philippines' Petro Gazz Angels during the quarterfinal match between China's BAIC Motor Volleyball Club and the Philippines' Petro Gazz Angels at the AVC Women's Volleyball Champions League in Pasig City, the Philippines, April 25, 2025. (Photo by ROUELLE UMALI/Xinhua)

Lu Yufei (L) of China's BAIC Motor Volleyball Club competes during the quarterfinal match between China's BAIC Motor Volleyball Club and the Philippines' Petro Gazz Angels at the AVC Women's Volleyball Champions League in Pasig City, the Philippines, April 25, 2025. (Photo by ROUELLE UMALI/Xinhua)

Liu Tian (C) and Tian Yue (R) of China's BAIC Motor Volleyball Club compete during the quarterfinal match between China's BAIC Motor Volleyball Club and the Philippines' Petro Gazz Angels at the AVC Women's Volleyball Champions League in Pasig City, the Philippines, April 25, 2025. (Photo by ROUELLE UMALI/Xinhua)

Players from China's BAIC Motor Volleyball Club celebrate after scoring a point during the quarterfinal match between China's BAIC Motor Volleyball Club and the Philippines' Petro Gazz Angels at the AVC Women's Volleyball Champions League in Pasig City, the Philippines, April 25, 2025. (Photo by ROUELLE UMALI/Xinhua)

Jin Ye (L) of China's BAIC Motor Volleyball Club competes against Mar Jana Phillips (front L) and Relea Ferina Saet (front R) of the Philippines' Petro Gazz Angels during the quarterfinal match between China's BAIC Motor Volleyball Club and the Philippines' Petro Gazz Angels at the AVC Women's Volleyball Champions League in Pasig City, the Philippines, April 25, 2025. (Photo by ROUELLE UMALI/Xinhua)

Jin Ye (back R) and Shen Hongyi (back L) of China's BAIC Motor Volleyball Club compete against Jonah Sabete (front) of the Philippines' Petro Gazz Angels during the quarterfinal match between China's BAIC Motor Volleyball Club and the Philippines' Petro Gazz Angels at the AVC Women's Volleyball Champions League in Pasig City, the Philippines, April 25, 2025. (Photo by ROUELLE UMALI/Xinhua)

Players from the Philippines' Petro Gazz Angels celebrate after scoring a point during the quarterfinal match between China's BAIC Motor Volleyball Club and the Philippines' Petro Gazz Angels at the AVC Women's Volleyball Champions League in Pasig City, the Philippines, April 25, 2025. (Photo by ROUELLE UMALI/Xinhua)

Jin Ye (L) of China's BAIC Motor Volleyball Club competes against Jonah Sabete (C) and Mary Joy Dacoron (R) of the Philippines' Petro Gazz Angels during the quarterfinal match between China's BAIC Motor Volleyball Club and the Philippines' Petro Gazz Angels at the AVC Women's Volleyball Champions League in Pasig City, the Philippines, April 25, 2025. (Photo by ROUELLE UMALI/Xinhua)

