Fan dance prodigy
(People's Daily App) 15:49, May 13, 2025
A 6-year-old boy showcases his remarkable talent in fan dancing. With great dexterity, the boy waves and twirls two brightly colored fans, which are almost as tall as himself, in a mesmerizing pattern, making it look as if vibrant flowers are blooming in his hands.
