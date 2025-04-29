Wheelchair dancers light up life with art

Xinhua) 09:01, April 29, 2025

Song Aixia (front) and teammates rehearse at a community service center in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

NANJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- Founded in September 2022, the wheelchair dance team currently has 14 members with varying degrees of mobility challenges in Xiaoshi Subdistrict, Gulou District, Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. They were rehearsing for a charity performance ahead of the World Dance Day on April 29.

58-year-old Song Aixia is the leader of the team. "Our team was founded to help its members step out of their homes and integrate into society," said Song. "Now, we have mastered several wheelchair dances. Everyone sits tall in their wheelchairs, moving their arms, turning, and shifting formations to the rhythm of the music."

Each member brings their own vibrant energy to the team. Coach Wang Jue, who self-funded her training, adapted choreography specifically for dancers with disabilities. Zhang Xiuqin, now in her seventies, maintains perfect attendance throughout the year. Ni Ming, who lives with myasthenia, spent months practicing to perform a fan dance.

When this wheelchair dance team perform in unison, they showcase not only artistry but also the unbreakable spirit of resilience.

"Wheelchairs cannot trap our hearts longing for a beautiful life," said Song. These dancers illuminate life through art, dancing in the light of hope and perseverance.

Wang Jue (2nd L, front), coach of a wheelchair dance team, instructs team members during a rehearsal in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Song Aixia (2nd L) and teammates rehearse at a community service center in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Members of a wheelchair dance team perform in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Members of a wheelchair dance team rehearse in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Song Aixia (2nd R, 1st row on stage) and teammates perform a wheelchair dance at a community service center in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Staff members help Song Aixia (3rd L) and other team members leave the stage after their performance at a community service center in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Song Aixia (2nd L) and teammates have lunch before performing wheelchair dance for community residents in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

