Pic story: young dancer chases dance dream thousands miles away from home

Xinhua) 09:06, April 27, 2025

Luo Hao practices Uygur dance at the Dance Academy of Xinjiang Arts University in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

A few years ago, Luo Hao saw a video of the award-winning Xinjiang-style folk dance "Makit Under the Sun" accidentally, which opened a new world for the young man who had practiced dance since childhood. The vigorous movements and passionate expressions of the dancers made him realize that dance is not only a physical form of expression but also an inheritance of cultural heritage. With a passion for ethnic dance, Luo, who had never been to northwest China area before, began to learn Xinjiang dance.

In 2024, Luo was admitted to the Dance Academy at Xinjiang Arts University in Urumqi, which is over 3,000 kilometers away from his hometown. While taking courses in Uygur dance, he found out that many of the movements he had learned previously were not precise enough, especially the subtle expressions unique to ethnic dance. Therefore he practiced these movements again and again until he was satisfied.

Luo was recently selected to perform in the dance "Makit Under the Sun," which will be staged later this year. Valuing this opportunity to perform in a dance he has long been admiring, Luo spends nearly every day rehearsing and perfecting his skills. "I will do my best to present the charm of this dance through my performance, and have more people enchanted with the inspiring spirit of folk dance."

Luo Hao (R) and his classmates discuss their movements during a break of rehearsal at the Dance Academy of Xinjiang Arts University in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Luo Hao (L) practices dance "Makit Under the Sun" at the Dance Academy of Xinjiang Arts University in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Luo Hao (front) practices Uygur dance with the guidance of his teacher Memet Mamut at the Dance Academy of Xinjiang Arts University in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 14, 2025. (Photo by Xu Rui/Xinhua)

Luo Hao (L) and his classmate discuss their movements by watching videos during a break of rehearsal at the Dance Academy of Xinjiang Arts University in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Luo Hao (1st R) plays basketball with friends at Xinjiang Arts University in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Luo Hao (L, center) practices Uygur dance with the guidance of his teacher Memet Mamut at the Dance Academy of Xinjiang Arts University in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Luo Hao (front) practices Uygur dance at the Dance Academy of Xinjiang Arts University in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 14, 2025. (Photo by Xu Rui/Xinhua)

Luo Hao (L) and his classmate head for the Dance Academy of Xinjiang Arts University in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Luo Hao (2nd R) practices Uygur dance at the Dance Academy of Xinjiang Arts University in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Luo Hao (1st R) practices Uygur dance at the Dance Academy of Xinjiang Arts University in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Luo Hao (R, front) practices Uygur dance with the guidance of his teacher Memet Mamut (L, front) at the Dance Academy of Xinjiang Arts University in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 14, 2025. (Photo by Xu Rui/Xinhua)

Luo Hao does homework at the Dance Academy of Xinjiang Arts University in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 18, 2025. (Photo by Xu Rui/Xinhua)

Luo Hao watches a video to correct his movements during a break of rehearsal at the Dance Academy of Xinjiang Arts University in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

