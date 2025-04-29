We Are China

Fashion catwalk set against terraced fields in SW China's Guizhou

People's Daily Online) 13:41, April 29, 2025

Aerial photo shows a catwalk at the terraced fields of Jiabang in Congjiang county, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qian)

A fashion show was held at the terraced fields of Jiabang in Congjiang county, southwest China's Guizhou Province on April 26, transforming the terraces into a catwalk.

Models showcased the fusion of traditional Miao ethnic attire and modern fashion designs, while villagers, dressed in traditional ethnic costumes and carrying farming tools, proudly brought the charm of agricultural culture to life on the catwalk for visitors.

