Pristine landscapes reflect conservation success in SW China's Xizang
A wind farm in Seni district of Nagqu city, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Tsering Norbu)
April 22, 2025, marked the 56th Earth Day. Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region has made significant strides in environmental protection, positioning itself as a national leader in ecological conservation. The region has achieved historic progress and landmark results in preserving its natural environment.
Across the vast Tibetan plateau, clear waters and lush mountains create a striking landscape that showcases Xizang's environmental conservation efforts.
An aerial drone photo shows Mount Namjagbarwa in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Tsering Norbu)
Mountains display vibrant hues due to mineral deposits in Zanda county, Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Tsering Norbu)
Gang spruce forest, one of China's 10 most beautiful forests, in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Tsering Norbu)
An aerial photo shows Zanda Earth Forest National Geopark in Zanda county, Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Tsering Norbu)
Yani National Wetland Park in Nyingchi city, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Tsering Norbu)
The snow-capped peak of Sapu Mountain in Biru county, Nagqu city, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Tsering Norbu)
Photos
