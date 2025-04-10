We Are China

Nyingchi in SW China's Xizang boosts tourism with flower viewing

Xinhua) 08:24, April 10, 2025

A tourist sings amid peach blossoms in Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

LHASA, April 9 (Xinhua) -- In recent years, Nyingchi has managed to integrate flower viewing and tourism development, trying to transform the ecological scenery into economic value.

From April 4 to April 6, 2025, the city received some 208,600 tourists, an increase of 20.58 percent year on year, with tourism revenue reaching 150 million yuan (about 20.4 million U.S. dollars), an increase of 37.62 percent year on year, according to statistics.

Tourists enjoy the view of peach blossoms in Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Villagers prepare to hold folk activities for tourists in Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Tourists enjoy the view of peach blossoms on horseback in Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Tourists select souvenirs in Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Tourists select snacks made of peach blossoms in Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

A staff member tidies up the room at a family inn in Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 4, 2025.(Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

