13 monks receive doctorate-equivalent degrees in Tibetan Buddhism

Xinhua) 10:42, April 16, 2025

LHASA, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Thirteen monks were on Tuesday awarded the prestigious Tibetan Buddhist academic degree Geshe Lharampa, equivalent to a doctorate in mainstream higher education, in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.

The monks, who hail from temples across Xizang and its neighboring Yunnan Province, participated in a formal debate and award ceremony at the Jokhang Temple, the most revered monastery in Lhasa, the regional capital. The Geshe Lharampa recipients, who have an average age of 45, earned their degrees after years of rigorous study and assessment.

In the Tibetan language, "Geshe" means "intellectual." The "Lharampa" title is the highest of four levels in the degree system that regulates the exoteric teachings of the Gelug school -- also known as the Yellow Sect -- of Tibetan Buddhism.

The academic tradition of Geshe degrees dates back roughly 900 years, with the Lharampa title established about 400 years ago.

For many monks, the Geshe degree is a sacred honor and a lifelong aspiration. The assessment of the academic degree and the reincarnation of living Buddhas are regarded as key pillars in work to continue and develop Tibetan Buddhism.

Ranking first in this year's exam, Changpa Yongnor, a 42-year-old monk from the Yendum monastery in Qamdo City, told Xinhua that receiving his degree in front of the Jokhang Temple after 29 years of study was a deeply meaningful moment.

"Looking ahead, I will continue to study Buddhism while remaining engaged with society and serving the people to the best of my ability," the monk said.

According to data from the Xizang branch of the Buddhist Association of China, a total of 202 Tibetan Buddhist monks have been awarded the prestigious degree since 2004.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)