China imposes visa restrictions on US individuals over Xizang issues

09:54, April 15, 2025 By Zhao Jia ( Chinadaily.com.cn

China announced on Monday that it will implement reciprocal visa restrictions against individuals from the United States who have acted improperly regarding Xizang-related issues.

The move came after Washington imposed visa restrictions on Chinese officials over so-called "access" to the Xizang autonomous region.

"Xizang-related affairs are purely China's internal affairs. The US' unwarranted imposition of visa restrictions on Chinese officials over Xizang-related issues violates international law and the basic norms of international relations," Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a daily news briefing.

He added that China's countermeasures were made in accordance with China's Law on Foreign Relations and relevant provisions of the Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law.

Lin emphasized that Xizang is open and that China welcomes foreign friends to visit, travel, and do business in the region.

"Meanwhile, we oppose any country or individual interfering in Xizang affairs under the pretext of human rights, religion, or culture, and we also oppose individuals with ulterior motives using visits to Xizang as a guise to engage in disruptive activities," he added.

