China imposes visa restrictions on US individuals over Xizang issues
China announced on Monday that it will implement reciprocal visa restrictions against individuals from the United States who have acted improperly regarding Xizang-related issues.
The move came after Washington imposed visa restrictions on Chinese officials over so-called "access" to the Xizang autonomous region.
"Xizang-related affairs are purely China's internal affairs. The US' unwarranted imposition of visa restrictions on Chinese officials over Xizang-related issues violates international law and the basic norms of international relations," Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a daily news briefing.
He added that China's countermeasures were made in accordance with China's Law on Foreign Relations and relevant provisions of the Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law.
Lin emphasized that Xizang is open and that China welcomes foreign friends to visit, travel, and do business in the region.
"Meanwhile, we oppose any country or individual interfering in Xizang affairs under the pretext of human rights, religion, or culture, and we also oppose individuals with ulterior motives using visits to Xizang as a guise to engage in disruptive activities," he added.
Photos
Related Stories
- If U.S. wants dialogue, it must stop reckless actions: Chinese FM
- China decides to impose reciprocal visa restrictions on U.S. personnel who behave badly on Xizang-related issues
- Chinese police put 3 U.S. operatives on wanted list over cyberattacks
- China urges U.S. to cancel "reciprocal tariffs": commerce ministry
- U.S. cannot act recklessly: Chinese FM
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.