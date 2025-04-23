Home>>
Eurasian journalists visit capital of China's earliest recorded dynasty
(People's Daily Online) 11:20, April 23, 2025
Twelve journalists from nine Eurasian countries visited the Erlitou Site Museum of the Xia Capital in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, on April 22, gaining deeper knowledge of Chinese history and the country's origins.
The museum exhibits the history of the Xia Dynasty (2070-1600 B.C.), the first recorded dynasty in ancient China. The displays feature archaeological discoveries and scholarly research findings from excavations that began at the site in 1959.
The museum, covering a total constructed space of 32,000 square meters, is the world's largest single rammed earth building as of early 2025. It was recognized with a UNESCO Asia-Pacific Award for Cultural Heritage Conservation in 2023.
