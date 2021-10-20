Discover China’s “earliest dynasty” at Erlitou Site Museum in central China

The Erlitou Site Museum in Luoyang city in central China’s Henan province has revealed the history and culture of the Xia Dynasty (2070-1600 BCE), the first dynasty ever recorded in ancient Chinese history.

Photo shows the Erlitou relic site in Luoyang city, central China’s Henan province. (Photo/Zhang Yang)

With about 2,000 exhibits, including 112 first-class national cultural relics, the museum has already received over 2.1 million visitors since opening in October 2019.

Discovered in 1959, the Erlitou relic site was identified by Chinese archaeologists as holding ancient relics belonging to the capital city of the middle and late Xia Dynasty. China’s earliest palace complex, a bronzeware workshop and road network were all found at the site.

Photo shows a QR code at the No. 1 palace of the Erlitou relic site in Luoyang city, central China’s Henan province. By scanning the code, visitors can enjoy a virtual reality tour of the palace. (Photo/Zhang Yang)

Archaeologists have excavated many treasures, including bronzewares and pottery wares, from the site. Among the many items, a bronze jue (wine vessel), unearthed in 1975, is the first of its kind in China. A bronze ding (ancient tripod cooking vessel) with a lattice pattern, unearthed in 1987, is the oldest bronze ding ever unearthed in the country.

Of particular note, a dragon-shaped decorative object made up of over 2,000 pieces of turquoise is widely interpreted by archaeologists to be a symbol of kingship due to the presence of the dragon totem. It is extremely rare to see such extravagant use of turquoise and delicate crafting skills in objects associated with the dragon totem in early China.

Photo shows a turquoise-inlaid bronze plate with an animal mask pattern at the Erlitou Site Museum in Luoyang city, central China’s Henan province. (Photo/Zhang Yang)

“The Erlitou relic site demystifies China’s legendary Xia Dynasty,” said Sun Chenjiao, a staff member from the Erlitou Site Museum.

The museum put into trial operation its digital exhibition hall on Dec. 30, 2020, said Hou Yuke, deputy curator of the museum, adding that advanced digital technologies can help to better spread knowledge about the Erlitou culture.

Photo shows a bronze ding (ancient tripod cooking vessel) with a lattice pattern at the Erlitou Site Museum in Luoyang city, central China’s Henan province. (Photo/Zhang Yang)

