Aerial views of Hongqi Canal in Linzhou, China's Henan

Xinhua) 09:16, April 04, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on March 25, 2025 shows a view of the main canal of the Hongqi Canal in Linzhou City, central China's Henan Province. The Hongqi Canal, an irrigation project built on the steep Taihang Mountains, is dubbed the "man-made river in the sky." This year marks the 60th anniversary of the completion of its main canal. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 25, 2025 shows a diversion sluice of the Hongqi Canal in Linzhou City, central China's Henan Province. The Hongqi Canal, an irrigation project built on the steep Taihang Mountains, is dubbed the "man-made river in the sky." This year marks the 60th anniversary of the completion of its main canal. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 18, 2025 shows a section of the Hongqi Canal in Pingshun County, north China's Shanxi Province. The Hongqi Canal, an irrigation project built on the steep Taihang Mountains, is dubbed the "man-made river in the sky." This year marks the 60th anniversary of the completion of its main canal. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 18, 2025 shows tourists visiting the Hongqi Canal scenic area in Linzhou City, central China's Henan Province. The Hongqi Canal, an irrigation project built on the steep Taihang Mountains, is dubbed the "man-made river in the sky." This year marks the 60th anniversary of the completion of its main canal. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

