Reviving the ancient: Sanxingdui's technological leap in archaeology

14:40, April 22, 2025 By Song Haoxin, You Yi ( People's Daily

People visit the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan, southwest China's Sichuan province. (Photo by Xie Shangguo/People's Daily Online)

The Sanxingdui Ruins, a monumental archaeological treasure, continue to unravel the mysteries of the ancient Shu civilization. Recently, the Sichuan Provincial Cultural Relics and Archaeology Research Institute kicked off the second phase of the conservation and inheritance project of Ancient Shu Civilization. With the rise of new technologies, the excavation, restoration, and exhibition of ancient artifacts are undergoing a revolutionary transformation, offering the public new ways to connect with relics that have remained silent for millennia.

At the latest archaeological excavation site in the sacrificial area of the Sanxingdui Ruins, high-tech tools are being deployed. In the 1980s, archaeologists worked under open skies with rudimentary equipment, excavating the No. 1 and No. 2 sacrificial pits. Now, over 30 years later, the world's first fully enclosed excavation shelter covers Pits No. 3 through No. 8, where advanced archaeological modules have revolutionized the process.

Artifacts, once hidden in the earth in a relatively stable environment, are highly vulnerable once unearthed. Without immediate preservation, these fragile items can suffer discoloration or even carbonization of organic materials. The newly designed sealed modules maintain precise temperature and humidity control while blocking dust, bacteria, and contaminants, providing the critical protection necessary for preserving these ancient relics.

Inside the transparent excavation modules, archaeologists, clad in full protective gear, work on suspended platforms within the pits, delicately cleaning the fragile items. "Each module is equipped with an integrated excavation platform and a multifunctional operating system," explained Chen Xiandan, lead archaeologist behind the excavation of the No. 1 and No. 2 pits. "This basket-like platform helps prevent contamination of both artifacts and soil during the excavation."

To date, over 17,000 cataloged artifacts have been unearthed in this new round of excavations, prompting archaeologists to embrace AI-powered, human-machine systems to streamline the restoration process.

One of the most impressive examples of this is the reconstruction of a bronze statue depicting a kneeling figure atop a beast, balancing a sacred vessel on its head. The statue's fragments, scattered across various excavation sites over the past 37 years, were painstakingly reassembled using AI technology.

According to Yu Jian, vice curator of the Sanxingdui Museum, archaeologists scanned the fragments to create detailed 3D models, then used AI to extract and analyze geometric features, matched fragments based on probability, and tested structural integrity to confirm the statue's reconstruction. With the aid of AI, the statue's full form has now been largely restored.

For relics too fragile to restore physically, AI offers a "digital rebirth."

In the cultural relic conservation and restoration hall of the Sanxingdui Museum, visitors can peer through glass walls to observe conservators as they examine fragments with specialized equipment. On nearby screens, scattered bronze shards digitally come together. Over 30 fragments have been virtually joined to create a complete 3D model of a 2.88-meter-tall bronze sacred tree.

The unearthing process of cultural relics is recreated with naked-eye 3D technology at the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan, southwest China's Sichuan province. (Photo by Zhou Xiujian/People's Daily Online)

Yu explained that traditional physical restoration would have been too risky. "We opted for a digital reconstruction first, as it offered a more precise and less damaging solution," he said. For him, restoring these relics is like solving an intricate puzzle of civilization. "Each completed piece brings us closer to understanding Sanxingdui's rich history," he noted.

Technology has also enhanced the museum's ability to bring the story of the ancient Shu people to life. Using mixed-reality headsets, visitors can activate vivid digital scenes that immerse them in ancient life. They can stand before sacred trees, watch ancient priests perform rituals, or witness golden, three-legged crows soaring across the sky.

"Here, visitors can experience the attire, headgear, and natural environment of the Sanxingdui people," said Luo Hong, a researcher at the museum. "They can even try their hands at activities like bronze and jade crafting, house construction, and ritual ceremonies."

Archaeologists wearing protective suits unearth cultural relics in an archaeological module. (Photo from Sichuan Daily)

To further satisfy public curiosity, the museum offers virtual reality experiences that allow visitors to explore Pits No. 3 through No. 8 in stunning 1:1 scale digital recreations. These virtual environments - spanning sacrificial pits, excavation modules, laboratories, an ivory storage room, the Bronze Hall, and the new museum building - create a fully immersive space for archaeological exploration.

