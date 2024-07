We Are China

Artifacts exhibited at Sanxingdui Museum in Sichuan

Tourists visit the trial preview of an exhibition at the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)

An exhibition named "Craftsmanship and Ingenuity - Showcase of Preservation and Restoration Achievements of Newly Excavated Cultural Relics from the Sangxingdui Site" opened here on Tuesday.

More than 50 pieces of newly restored bronze ware, golden ware, jadeware, ivory and other artifacts are displayed at the exhibition, which will last until the end of 2024.

Discovered in the late 1920s in the city of Guanghan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, the Sanxingdui Ruins have been dubbed as one of the world's greatest archaeological finds of the 20th century.

The provincial cultural relics and archaeology research institute said on Tuesday that, since 2022, over 400 sites have been identified, including high-level building foundations, ash pits, ash ditches, and stone artifacts production and processing sites at Sanxingdui. More than 4,000 artifacts, including pottery, jadeware and stoneware, have been unearthed.

A jade dagger-axe is displayed at the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)

A bronze dragon head is displayed at the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)

Tourists visit the trial preview of an exhibition at the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)

A restored golden mask is displayed at the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

A bronze artifact is displayed at the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)

Tourists visit the trial preview of an exhibition at the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)

Staff members arrange an exhibit at the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)

A restored bronze figurine is displayed at the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

A jadeware is displayed at the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)

A staff member works on files of cultural relics at the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

A bronze zun (an ancient wine vessel) is displayed at the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)

Exhibits are pictured at the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)

An elephant's tusk is displayed at the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)

A bronze branch is displayed at the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)

Tourists visit the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Ivory carving artifacts are displayed at the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Tourists view the restoration of cultural relics at the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

A 3D-printed copy and silicone rubber of a bronze zun (an ancient wine vessel) is displayed at the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Tourists visit the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

A staff member takes photos of cultural relics at the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Staff members check soil samples at the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

A bronze head is displayed at the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)

A restored elephant's tusk is displayed at the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Staff members install an exhibit at the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)

