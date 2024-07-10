Jingmen Museum combines science, tradition in restoring ancient relics

A conservator restores an unearthed cultural relic at Jingmen Museum in central China's Hubei Province on July 4, 2024. (vip.people.com.cn/Zhao Ping)

In the restoration room of Jingmen Museum in central China's Hubei Province, conservators are busy restoring unearthed cultural relics.

Jingmen Museum has made significant progress in archaeological excavation, unearthing more than 100 tombs from the Warring States Period (475-221 B.C.) to the Western Han Dynasty (202 B.C.-25 A.D.). The museum has professionally restored over 300 excavated metal and ceramic artifacts using both advanced technology and traditional techniques. By viewing these well-restored relics, visitors can gain insights into the region's rich cultural heritage and long history.

