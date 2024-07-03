Series of exhibitions held at Shenyang Palace Museum
People view a painting exhibition at the Shenyang Palace Museum in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 2, 2024. A series of exhibitions were held at Shenyang Palace Museum to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its inscription on the World Heritage List. (Photo by Jia Yicheng/Xinhua)
A journalist views a painting exhibition at the Shenyang Palace Museum in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 2, 2024. A series of exhibitions were held at Shenyang Palace Museum to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its inscription on the World Heritage List. (Xinhua/Li Gang)
A journalist views a painting exhibition at the Shenyang Palace Museum in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 2, 2024. A series of exhibitions were held at Shenyang Palace Museum to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its inscription on the World Heritage List. (Xinhua/Li Gang)
Tourists visit an exhibition featuring restored relics at the Shenyang Palace Museum in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 2, 2024. A series of exhibitions were held at Shenyang Palace Museum to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its inscription on the World Heritage List. (Xinhua/Li Gang)
Tourists visit an exhibition featuring restored relics at the Shenyang Palace Museum in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 2, 2024. A series of exhibitions were held at Shenyang Palace Museum to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its inscription on the World Heritage List. (Xinhua/Li Gang)
People view a painting exhibition at the Shenyang Palace Museum in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 2, 2024. A series of exhibitions were held at Shenyang Palace Museum to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its inscription on the World Heritage List. (Photo by Jia Yicheng/Xinhua)
Photos
