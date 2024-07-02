Chinese museums to offer more convenient access for summer visitors

Xinhua) 10:36, July 02, 2024

BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- China's National Cultural Heritage Administration on Monday issued a circular on the work plan for museum services during the summer season, urging localities to deliver more convenient access to visitors through various means.

The circular specified that walk-in visits should be guaranteed in venues with a manageable influx of visitors upon appraisal, while booking services should be further optimized and streamlined in venues where reservations prove to be necessary upon appraisal.

Service counters and reservation hotlines should be maintained to offer services for less tech-savvy groups such as primary and secondary school students, seniors and people with disabilities, said the circular.

It also outlined efforts to optimize security-check and identification procedures, reduce the waiting times for admission, and provide anti-heatstroke equipment, medicines and beverages at the venues.

Local cultural heritage departments should work with relevant authorities to redouble efforts to crack down on ticket hoarding and scalping, the circular added.

