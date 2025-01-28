Pic story of relic restorer at Sanxingdui Museum

Guo Hanzhong (3rd R) checks a bronze head at Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 18, 2024.

Discovered in the late 1920s, the Sanxingdui Ruins have been called one of the world's greatest archaeological finds of the 20th century. Covering an area of around 12 square kilometers, they are believed to be the remnants of the Shu Kingdom, dating back some 4,500 to 3,000 years.

In order to help the public know more about the restoration of cultural relics, the new building of Sanxingdui Museum has set up a cultural relics protection and restoration center.

Guo Hanzhong, vice head of the cultural relics storage department of the Sanxingdui Museum, has been engaged in cultural relics restoration for nearly 40 years. Guo is skilled in the craft of restoring cultural relics. In the past 40 years, he has restored more than 6,000 cultural relic items and was deeply involved in the excavation of all the eight "sacrificial pits" found at Sanxingdui Ruins site. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Guo Hanzhong poses for photo with bronze sacred tree at Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 18, 2024.

Guo Hanzhong looks at a bronze mask under restoration at Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 18, 2024.

A restorer cleans a bronze mask at Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 18, 2024.

Visitors look at a bronze figure on display in the new building of Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 18, 2024.

A visitor looks at a golden mask on display in the new building of Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 18, 2024.

A bronze head with golden mask is on display in the new building of Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 18, 2024.

Visitors look at an exhibit in the new building of Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 18, 2024.

A restorer looks at surface details of a bronze mask through ultra-depth-of-field microscope at Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 18, 2024.

A staff member conducts an experiment on the corrosion of bronze samples with different alloy ratios in soil burial environment at Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 18, 2024.

A restorer works in the cultural relics protection and restoration center in the new building of Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 18, 2024.

Guo Hanzhong (C) restores a bronze mask at Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 18, 2024.

Guo Hanzhong restores a bronze mask at Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 18, 2024.

A visitor looks at a bronze mask on display in the new building of Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 18, 2024.

Guo Hanzhong (L) restores a bronze mask at Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 18, 2024.

Visitors look at exhibits in the new building of Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 18, 2024.

Visitors look at a bronze sacred tree on display in the new building of Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 18, 2024.

Bronze heads are on display in the new building of Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 18, 2024.

Restorers work on cleaning a bronze mask at Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 18, 2024.

