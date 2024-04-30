The Sanxingdui Museum: A glimpse of ancient Shu civilization
Oliver Fritzsch, a reporter from People's Daily Online, was extremely impressed by the rich cultural artifacts and the gorgeous ancient Chinese civilization during his tour to the new Sanxingdui Museum building in Guanghan, southwest China's Sichuan Province.
Discovered in the late 1920s, the Sanxingdui Ruins have been called one of the world's greatest archaeological finds of the 20th century. The ruins are believed to be remnants of the Shu Kingdom, which survived for over 2,000 years. The ruins date back at least 4,800 years.
The new museum building opened in July, 2023, attracting visitors from across the world to explore the splendor of the ancient Shu civilization. It is the largest single-building museum housing ruins in southwest China.
(Intern Wang Lin contributed to this story.)
